Giuliani Acknowledges White House Officials ‘Could’ Want Him Out, Says They’ve Bought Into ‘Democratic Spin’

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday that it “could be” true that senior White House officials want him to go away.

Further, he claims that those officials who do want him to be quiet have bought into the “spin” of the Democrats.

“People in the White House today, according to these reporters who are talking on camera, are worried about your continuing role, fairly or unfairly,” Ingraham said, then playing a clip of ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl saying that senior White House officials are talking privately about how they want Giuliani to “go away and never be seen in public again related to any of this.”

“There’s great frustration,” Karl also said.

“Is that, in any way, in your view, accurate?” Ingraham asked.

“Are there people in the White House saying that? That could be,” Giuliani acknowledged.

“Is it accurate that in some way it’s going to hurt to show substantial amount of corruption that took place and that the president was doing what he should do when he asked for an investigation? I’d say that they are buying into the Democratic spin,” the former New York mayor added.

“The fact is, there is nothing to be defensive about. Joe Biden was involved in multi-million dollar corrupt scheme along with a number of other Democrats. It’s never been resolved,” Giuliani said. “They’ve never been held to account. As long as those issues remain between the United States and Ukraine, we really can’t fight corruption in the Ukraine.”

Giuliani’s efforts to expose corruption in Ukraine have taken center stage in the continuing impeachment drama swallowing Washington. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Goes Off On Atlantic Reporter, Declares Himself A ‘Hero’ And His Critics ‘Morons’)

During his appearance Monday, he also admitted that he pushed out former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

“I forced her out because she was corrupt,” he said.