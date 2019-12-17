‘Welcome To My World, Abby’: Meghan McCain Rolls Her Eyes As Cohosts Gang Up On Huntsman

Meghan McCain responded with an exaggerated eye-roll Tuesday when her cohosts on ABC’s “The View” appeared to gang up on Abby Huntsman.

Huntsman had argued on a number of occasions that while she was deeply concerned by President Donald Trump’s behavior, she felt as though more would be needed to go ahead with impeachment.

Whoopi Goldberg began the segment by voicing her own frustration with the impeachment process thus far. “You know this idea of poop or get off the pot? That’s where I’m at now. I want them to poop or get off the pot. Stop saying there’s nothing there and let them lay the case out and stop preventing it because the more you prevent it, the more uncomfortable I become because I know that I want — I want it to be whatever it’s going to be but I don’t like all this obstruction. It’s just not good,” she said.

“I couldn’t agree with you more and I want all the facts before the I can get to that decision,” Huntsman noted. “That’s why I say for me personally, I need more. I think it is terrible what happened and I think I speak for other people as well. Let’s hear from those people.” (RELATED: Abby Huntsman Is ‘Amazed At How Poorly’ Democrats Are Handling Impeachment)

“It’s also awful that they are obstructing and they’re not letting people speak because if you’re going to find bribery it’s going to be with Giuliani and Pompeo and Mick Mulvaney who actually had direct conversations with the president,” Huntsman continued. “That’s the only way to figure out exactly what happened.”

“How do you feel about the White House preventing those people from testifying?” Sunny Hostin asked.

“I think it’s terrible!” Huntsman exclaimed. “I said on the show, I’m not a legal expert but I believe when you’re subpoenaed you show up —”

“One of the articles is obstruction —” Hostin interrupted.

“Why are you guys interrupting each other?” Meghan McCain asked then. “Be chill today.”

“But one of the articles is obstruction, ” Hostin repeated, asking, “Would you vote for obstruction?”

“For impeachment?” Huntsman clarified. “I think impeachment needs to be something that’s illegal.”

“Obstruction is illegal,” Hostin countered.

“What does it say to you when people are prevented from testifying —”

“I feel like I’m being ganged up on at the moment,” Huntsman protested.

“Welcome to my world, Abby,” McCain shot back with an exaggerated eye-roll.

“When people are obstructing, when they won’t allow the witnesses to testify, to me it says they’re guilty,” Joy Behar concluded.