Poll: A Third Of Republicans Want Trump To Replace Pence With Nikki Haley As VP

A new poll conducted by Suffolk University and USA Today shows that over a third of Republicans would support President Donald Trump if he named former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as his Vice Presidential running mate over the current vice president Mike Pence.

Suffolk University and USA Today released the poll early Tuesday morning, according to Newsweek.

Suffolk University released a press statement revealing their methodology. Pollster contacted 1,000 people over the phone between Dec. 10th and Dec. 14th.

Out of the 329 people who said they were going to vote Republican in the next election, 34 percent said “yes” they would support the president in choosing Haley over Pence. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Promoted As 2024 ‘Frontrunner’ By Dallas County Republican Party)

While 37 percent of those asked said “no,” they would not support the idea of naming Haley over Pence. The rest answered, “undecided.”

Some of the other questions asked in the poll included: impeachment, views on Russia, and Democratic presidential candidates. (RELATED: CNN Poll: Support For Impeachment Drops 5 Points As Democrats Forge Ahead)

In the past, Nikki Haley has denied and attempted to stifle rumors about her replacing Vice President Mike Pence.

Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support. ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/waPyQjC8Eb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 21, 2019

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also denied rumors earlier this month that he was planning to replace Pence with Haley, saying that Pence was “our man 100 percent, as reported by Politico.

Haley also previously served as the governor of South Carolina from 2011 until 2017.