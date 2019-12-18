ESPN Could Spend $300 Million For The Rights To The Main Weekly SEC Football Game, According To Expert

ESPN will reportedly shell out a ton of money to broadcast the main SEC football game of the week.

According to a 2020 prediction from John Ourand, ESPN will pay $300 million annually for the rights to the SEC broadcast, which will then air on ABC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

CBS currently pays $55 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Nov 30, 2019 at 2:50pm PST

My friends, below is a look at the SEC officials if the prediction from Ourand (which I’m sure will be close to accurate) comes true.

These numbers tell you all you need to know about college football. The fact they’re willing to shell out this kind of money means they know they’ll get it back and then some.

Of course, it shouldn’t surprise anybody. The Big 10 already has fat TV deals, CBS is currently getting a bargain and it now looks like ESPN will step in to take it away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Nov 30, 2019 at 1:29pm PST

The ratings for college football have also been huge all season, which I’m sure only makes this an easier decision on the part of ESPN and ABC.

It’s just simply a mind-boggling amount of money.

We’ll see what happens, but Ourand knows his stuff. He says it’s going for around $300 million annually, then I 100% believe him.