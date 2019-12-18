Tulsi Gabbard Votes ‘Present’ At Impeachment Vote Against Trump

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday voted “present” during the vote to impeach President Donald Trump, after saying earlier in the week she would be in favor of censuring him.

“I am standing in the center and have decided to vote Present. I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing. I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country,” Gabbard said in an emailed statement.

“When I cast my vote in support of the impeachment inquiry nearly three months ago, I said that in order to maintain the integrity of this solemn undertaking, it must not be a partisan endeavor. Tragically, that’s what it has been,” Gabbard continued.

Gabbard announced Tuesday that she is still undecided on impeaching President Trump and reportedly that she would vote to censure him. Reporters had been speculating all day on wether Gabbard would vote, as she was not seen on the House floor and was not responding to press inquiries. She was the only Democrat to vote “present.”

“I’m taking this time for myself to be able to review everything that’s happened, all the information that’s been put forward,” Gabbard told a crowd Monday at Furman University in Greenville, S.C., according to ABC News. “And just all the factors that go into really trying to figure out what is the best action to take for our country. And for democracy. It’s not a simple or easy decision to make.”