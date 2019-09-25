GOP Raises Approximately $1 Million On First Day Of ‘Impeachment’

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised approximately $1 million dollars Tuesday, after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi came out in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump for the first time after meeting with her caucus.

The reelection campaign and a joint fundraising committee started fundraising in regards to impeachment around 2 p.m. and pulled in $1 million by 8 p.m, Tuesday night, according to The Hill. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent out a tweet Tuesday afternoon, saying the RNC raised 350,000 in Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s district for backing impeachment.

We will absolutely hold House Democrats accountable for this.@realDonaldTrump won Elissa Slotkin’s district in Michigan, yet she’s backing this baseless impeachment inquiry. In less than 6 hours, our anti-Slotkin effort alone raised over $350,000.https://t.co/qJBJY3Rb1b — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 25, 2019

Pelosi publicly announced late Tuesday afternoon, “Today I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.” (RELATED: McCarthy Fires Back At Pelosi After Impeachment Calls: ‘Cannot Change The Laws’)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 200 Democrats who support impeachment or an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: RNC To Spend 6 Figures Attacking Democrats For Immigration Proposals)

Many of Pelosi’s Democratic colleagues previously pushed for impeaching Trump, including Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green, who broke with Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach Trump in late March. Green, who previously had several bills to impeach Trump overwhelmingly rejected by the House of Representatives, called for a third impeachment vote. Pelosi said impeachment was “just not worth it” in a March interview.

Tuesday’s comments were the first time Pelosi said Trump should be impeached.