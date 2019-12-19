Truck Crashes Through Sarasota-Bradenton Airport In Terrifying Video

A truck drove through a part of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in terrifying fashion Thursday morning.

According to WESH, Juan Monsivis was the man allegedly behind the wheel of the truck as it crashed through the Bradenton airport in Florida after going through a fence, and it crushed a reception desk when it came to a stop. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In a video released by the network, you can see the terrifying moment unfold. Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

WATCH: A speeding truck slammed into the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport terminal early this morning: https://t.co/jCiWvYu0aZ pic.twitter.com/sxYr3g3jJq — WESH 2 News (@WESH) December 19, 2019

First off, everybody should be very grateful nobody died. Look at how fast that truck was going! The fact the woman behind the desk is alive is mind-boggling. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

According to the same report, Monsivis was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, and nobody knows if alcohol was involved. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Despite not knowing whether alcohol was a factor, I do know that crash is one of the scariest things I’ve seen in awhile. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

The people in that airport must have a guardian angel given the fact it was mostly empty.

Best of luck to Mr. Monsivis. I have a feeling the authorities aren’t going to be happy with him at all if he’s guilty of being the driver.