Darth Vader’s Helmet From ‘Empire Strikes Back’ Sells At Auction For $300,000

Darth Vader’s helmet from “Empire Strikes Back” has sold for a ton of money.

According to Darren Rovell, the iconic mask from the second “Star Wars” movie ever made sold for $300,000 at a Profiles in History auction. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Darth Vader’s helmet from The Empire Strikes Back was just sold by @pihauctions for $300,000, including buyer’s premium. pic.twitter.com/Xzwoe4DReH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 19, 2019

That is a lot of cash, my friends. That is some major money, but we all know “Star Wars” fans never play around with the movies.

If I had the kind of money to drop $300,000 on Vader’s helmet, you best believe that I would in a heartbeat.

We’re talking about arguably the greatest villain the history of film.

With “The Rise of Skywalker” coming out today, I’m not surprised at all a famous item from the film sold for a shocking amount of cash.

If Vader’s helmet went for $300,000, I wonder what Luke’s lightsaber could go for. It would have to be about the same amount, right?

No matter what, you know you’re a real fan when you write a check for $300,000 for a film prop. I don’t blame the person at all.

Getting Darth Vader’s mask is the definition of a power move, and I’d do the same thing.