Michael Moore Says If Election Were Held Today ‘Trump Would Win’

Michael Moore got everyone’s attention Friday when he said if the election were held today, President Donald Trump “would win.”

“This is going to be the biggest mess,” the 65-year-old filmmaker shared in a lengthy interview on “Useful Idiots” published by Rolling Stone magazine. Moore talked about the 2016 election and Trump’s chances in 2020, despite the fact that the House of Representatives voted to impeach him earlier this week. (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘F**k Hope, Seriously, F**k Hope,’ Trump Will Be ‘The Last President’)

“We’re not even prepared for what we’re going to see,” he added. “I think if the election were held tonight, Trump would win.”

“Not in the popular vote. Oh, no. Hillary [Clinton] won by 3 million votes?” Moore continued. “Whoever the Democratic nominee is, is going to win by 4 or 5 million votes.” (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘Trump–You Know Exactly What You’re Doing’ With Anti-Media Rhetoric)

“The gap will be even larger,” the documentary-maker went on. “The popular vote is going to be huge. But Trump has not lost his base. They’ve gotten bigger, and angrier, and whiter, and madder.”

Moore also talked about starting his Rumble podcast and how he plans to use it to get out his message leading up to election day in 2020.

“I’m going to say what I want to say,” Moore explained. “I don’t have backers. I don’t have investors.”

This is not the first time Moore has made such a statement. As previously reported, the documentary filmmaker was one of the first people who warned the left about Trump and correctly predicted, after a presidential debate in 2016 between Trump and Hillary Clinton, that the business mogul would win the election.