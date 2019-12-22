Darren Sproles Announces That He Will Retire At The End Of The Season

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles’ incredible NFL career has come to an end.

Sproles, who is currently on injured reserve, announced the decision on the Eagles website and wrote in part, “I owe so much to the game of football and I gave it all I had in return. I gave it everything I had on every play. I rode it until the wheels fell off. That’s the way I played and that’s the way I practiced.”

Sproles has made more than $40 million since entering the league back in 2005. I think it’s safe to say his career has been a smashing success by every metric and measurement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man was barely five and a half feet tall. Guys like that aren’t supposed to make the NFL. Add in the fact he’s a running back, who have very short careers historically, and we’re talking about a man who beat the odds on every level.

He was so much fun to watch, and you could tell he played with so much damn heart on every snap.

Now, it’s all over, and he’ll ride off into the sunset after a decade and a half of playing pro football since joining the Chargers as a rookie.

He’s made millions of dollars, he’s dominated at times on the field and he proved you can never trust the odds.

Props to Sproles for sticking around in the NFL for a long time after all the signs indicated he never should have made it all.

He’s earned a long life of rest and relaxation.