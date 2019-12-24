Around this time every year, leftists claim there isn’t a war on Christmas. They claim that it’s just a made up, Republican talking point to drum up fake outrage from their base. But every year, something happens to prove them wrong.

Last week, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said Merry Christmas on Fox News, and the left went crazy.

Lisa Smiley asks, why is the ‘C’ word so offensive to the left? After all, it’s a national holiday that 93% of Americans celebrate, according to Gallup. She goes on to explain why the left’s war on Christmas should not deter us from speaking freely about Christmas.

The best remedy to fight the left’s unceasing war on Christmas? Just say Merry Christmas! (RELATED: Pod & Country Episode 2: Is Kanye’s Turn To Christianity Good For America?)

Pod & Country is a new weekly show produced by the Daily Caller. Host Lisa Smiley seeks to enlighten conservatives who want to think deeper about what’s happening in America. She goes beyond the typical headlines to discuss the political and moral ideas driving the day’s biggest stories.

WATCH:

