Here Are Young America’s Foundation’s ‘Best Of The Worst’ 2019 Campus Protests

Student protesters at campus lectures across the nation have shown open hostility to conservative speakers.

Video footage shows angry and emotional protests against the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, Ben Shapiro and Andrew Klavan, as well as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Young America’s Foundation (YAF) spokesman Spencer Brown said these protests occur because “the Left will do almost anything in order to prevent conservative ideas from being heard.”

Conservative campus lectures faced open hostility from students who stand against a “free and open exchange of ideas,” according to Young America’s Foundation spokesman Spencer Brown.

Brown shared that liberal students who stand against a “free and open exchange of ideas” as well as “inclusion of conservatives or diversity of viewpoint” have repeatedly interrupted YAF events.

“The Left will do almost anything in order to prevent conservative ideas from being heard — by shouting and pounding on walls, assaulting YAF speakers with super-soakers, and disrupting events with profanity-laden tirades,” Brown said in a statement Monday.

This is absurd behavior, Brown added. (RELATED: J. K. Rowling Faces Deluge Of Attacks From LGBTQ Community Over Transgender Tweet)

“It’s a shameful corruption of the point of education, and it’s why we at Young America’s Foundation never stop working to support the rising generation of conservative leaders as they work to boldly advance freedom’s principles,” the spokesman said.

Ben Shapiro At Stanford University

One instance of protests against YAF speakers took place when the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro spoke at Stanford University Nov. 7 in California. Chanting protesters interrupted Shapiro as he spoke before a packed stadium. “Hey hey, ho ho, Ben Shapiro has got to go,” they chanted.

“I have one question: Are you protesting the part where I was condemning the Nazis?” Shapiro asked them. “Like, you hear what I am doing right now. Do you have ears? I’m literally condemning Nazis, and you’re telling me to leave.”

WATCH:

Andrew Kalvan At Boston College

Another protest took place when the Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan spoke at Boston College on Nov. 5. Video footage from outside the event shows protesters chanting, “No hate, no fear, Muslims are welcome here.”

WATCH:

Michael Knowles At George Washington University And University of Missouri

When the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles spoke at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 2, students stood up during Knowles’ lecture and shouted over him repeatedly. The students called Knowles a “fascist,” repeatedly gave him the middle finger, and yelled swear words at him.

“Fuck you, you fucking fascist,” one student screamed at Knowles, according to a video YAF provided.

“Shame, shame, shame,” many of them chanted together. (RELATED: Hallmark Broke Families’ Trust With Lesbian Ads, One Million Moms Director Says)

“These kids are really proving me wrong,” Knowles said. “You see, because my premise was that these students are ignorant and not well behaved — but they are proving me wrong tonight. They called me a fascist for defending George Washington.”

WATCH:

Knowles also gave a lecture at the University of Missouri-Kansas City on April 11, titled “Men are Not Women.” Knowles encountered similar treatment from protesters who chanted and shouted over him.

While Knowles was speaking, UMKC student Gerard G. Dabu threw a liquid substance at Knowles before police apprehended Dabu.

“He got me a bit in the face and on the side,” Knowles tweeted following the incident. “At first I thought it was paint because of the color and smell. Later found out it was bleach. These are the people conservatives on campus are up against.”

“UPDATE,” Knowles added later, “authorities now telling me it was not bleach — unknown odorous liquid, appears the attacker was a hoaxer who was fine getting charged with assault but wanted to avoid a felony.”

WATCH:

Jeff Sessions At Northwestern University

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at Northwestern University Nov. 5 where students screamed and shouted in protest against him in Illinois. Video footage from YAF shows campus police herding protesters together as the protesters scream, “Don’t touch her!”

“What about protecting the students,” one protester shouted at the police after police make a wall around the chaotic protesters. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Targets Los Angeles High Schoolers Through On-Campus Health Centers)

“We are fighting for our lives right now,” a protester, who identified herself as a student, said. “This is our lives — right now! And that man in there has violated every single one of us. And ya’ll are standing here like nothing is going on, looking shocked, why we are here. Ya’ll should be ashamed. Ya’ll should be ashamed of yourselves. And I am ashamed to call myself a student of Northwestern right now.”

“Shame, shame shame,” the protesters chant.

WATCH:

Brown told the Daily Caller News Foundation that YAF looks forward to yet another year “full of victories from courtrooms to campuses.”

“We know that with the tireless work of our bold student activists, YAF will continue to lead the Conservative Movement in reaching and inspiring the rising generation with conservative ideas, no matter the opposition,” Brown said.

