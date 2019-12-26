Nike’s New Colin Kaepernick Shoes Sell Out In A Single Day

Nike’s new Colin Kaepernick shoes flew off of the shelves when they were released Monday.

According to CBS, the shoes sold out the day of their release, and they’re no longer available for purchase. The same report said Nike didn’t make sales figures public for the shoes, which feature Kaepernick’s face.

You can see what they look like and a hype video from the former 49ers quarterback below.

Excited to share this project with you. Drops Monday, Dec. 23rd. #TrueTo7 pic.twitter.com/z8VFlRkhUA — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 21, 2019

The Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 drops worldwide today. Link in bio. #TrueTo7 pic.twitter.com/Leo1hFNoyh — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 23, 2019

This is mind-boggling to me, but it does justify Nike’s decision to make Kaepernick a substantial part of their business.

Despite the fact he’s not even close to being talented enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, he still moves the needle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Nov 25, 2019 at 12:13pm PST

I guess that’s what happens when you start a wave of national anthem protests. Kaepernick wanted to be a martyr, and it looks like it’s working well.

It just blows my mind that people are still supporting this dude. What has he done to justify this level of popularity?

This is the same guy who wore pig socks, praised Fidel Castro and refused to stand for the national anthem. Yet, he’s been built up like some hero that the NFL is out to get.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Sep 4, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

That’s not the case at all. Kaepernick isn’t in the NFL because he’s simply not good enough to overcome the distractions he brings to the table.

If Aaron Rodgers took a knee, he’d still be in the NFL. The fact more people don’t get that is beyond me. As for Nike, they’re making money, which is all they care about.