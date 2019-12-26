REPORT: Antonio Brown Sues The Mother Of His Child To Leave His House

Antonio Brown is back in the news, and it’s not for a good reason.

According to a Tuesday report from TMZ, the disgraced former NFL receiver is suing the mother of his child, Chelsie Kyriss, to get her to leave his Florida home.

Earlier in the month, police had to escort Kyriss to the house to pick up clothes. (RELATED: Police Visit Antonio Brown‘s House So The Mother Of His Child Can Pick Up Clothes)

It’s another day, and Antonio Brown is back in the news. This dude just can’t find a way to fly under the radar.

One day, he’s on a Twitter bender going off about random stuff. The next, he has the police at his house escorting the mother of his child, who he’s also suing.

Given the fact he’s pretty much untouchable by NFL standards, you’d think he’d want a little less attention. Clearly, that’s not the case.

I really just wish Brown would disappear from the news cycle and that he’d never be talked about by NFL teams ever again.

The dude is a distraction the league doesn’t need or want. He has no business ever returning to the league, and with every story that comes out, I’m only firmer in that belief.

Go away, AB. Just go away!