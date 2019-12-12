Antonio Brown Tweets And Deletes That The Media Carried Out A Hit On Him Ordered By The Owners

Antonio Brown is apparently a big fan of conspiracy theories.

The former Patriots receiver tweeted and deleted Wednesday that the owners in the NFL “sent” a “hit to the media” on him, and that the media “carried it out.”

The tweet is no longer up, but you can see a screenshot of it below.

In Case You Were Wondering… Antonio Brown Is Still The Victim (According to AB)https://t.co/BC728Jvg4Q pic.twitter.com/PckMT9n03p — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 11, 2019

What is wrong with this dude? He thinks the media and the owners in the NFL got together and orchestrated a hit on him like it’s the mob? He’s not in the league because his attitude is out of control, and he’s facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior. It’s that simple.

Antonio Brown is delusional, and might want to find somebody to talk to. He’s doing the best he can to make sure he never plays in the NFL again.

I’m very confident accusing NFL owners of organizing a hit on you through negative press isn’t how you get back into the league.

I’m not a genius, but I’m very confident that plan won’t work.

But, hey, didn’t you realize he’s also posting all this motivational stuff on Instagram? That must make up for the fact he’s out here accusing the league of conspiring with the media to ruin his career, right?

I think I’m speaking for everybody when I say I hope Brown never plays in the league again. He’s nothing more than a distraction, and the game most certainly doesn’t need him.