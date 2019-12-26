Washington Quarterback Jacob Eason Announces He’ll Enter The NFL Draft

Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason is headed to the NFL.

Eason, who could have returned for another year, announced his decision Thursday, and thanked everyone who helped him get to this point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full statement below.

Thank you Husky nation! pic.twitter.com/apDKvh8d5s — Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) December 26, 2019

This is big news for Washington and the NFL. It’s also not too surprising. Chris Petersen retired, and that’s usually a good sign it’s time to bounce to the NFL if you’re able to.

Eason arrived at Georgia as one of the most hyped quarterbacks in America before finding himself at Washington. The young man can sling it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) on Nov 6, 2019 at 6:11pm PST

He won’t be the first quarterback to come off the board, but he’s going to have plenty of teams interested. He’s been very strong for Washington since arriving on campus.

He’s got a big arm, he can make all the throws you want and he’s got good awareness of what’s going on around him.

Plus, he wins a lot more than he loses. That’s something you always want to see in your quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) on Jul 24, 2019 at 6:14pm PDT

We’ll see what he does in the NFL, but he had a very productive college career.