‘If He’d Take It, Yes’: Biden Open To Nominating Obama For Supreme Court

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday he would nominate former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court “if he’d take it.”

“Biden asked here in Washington, Iowa, if he would ever nominate former President Obama to serve on the Supreme Court. ‘If he’d take it, yes,'” reported Wall Street Journal reporter Ken Thomas on Twitter. (RELATED: Biden Explains Why He Is Rejecting Impeachment Subpoena Demands)

New York Times reporter Thomas Kaplan also confirmed Biden’s desire to see his former running mate on the Supreme Court.

On the campaign trail, Biden has on several occasions mentioned his loyalty to Obama including paying tribute to the former 44th president on “National Best Friends Day”



Biden has remained the frontrunner throughout Democratic presidential primary despite the absence of Obama’s endorsement.

When asked if he wanted the former president to endorse him if the election was to come down to three contenders, Biden told Politico, “No, because everyone knows I’m close with him. I don’t need an Obama endorsement.”

The former vice president currently leads the Democratic presidential field with an approval average of 28.1%, according to RealClearPolitics.