Cory Booker Says Men Should Care About Abortion Access Because ‘Women Are People’

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker said Saturday that abortion rights shouldn’t matter to men just because of their female relatives and friends, but because “women are people.”

Booker has been outspoken about his support for abortion. The Democratic New Jersey senator promised to codify Roe v. Wade, to make abortion drugs available over the counter, to repeal the Hyde Amendment, and said he would not consider a running-mate who does not support abortion.

”Abortion rights shouldn’t matter to men because women are our mothers, sisters, daughters, friends,” Booker tweeted. “They should matter to men — to everyone — because women are people.”

The Booker campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

