Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Is ‘Ready To Go’ Against Clemson Amid Speculation About Knee Injury

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day believes quarterback Justin Fields is ready to roll against Clemson on Saturday.

Fields has been dealing with a banged up knee, but it hasn’t stopped the Buckeyes from absolutely dominating everybody they play. From the sounds of things, he’s going to be just fine today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to 247Sports, Day said Friday that his star dual-threat quarterback is “doing great.” He backed that up in a short video from College GameDay on Saturday morning when he said Fields is “ready to go.”

This is good news for fans of the Buckeyes. Of course, who knows if Day is holding back any information, but if Fields is healthy, then OSU should be ready to roll.

Even if he’s not healthy, he’s still a damn good player at only 85%. He tore up Wisconsin in the second half of the B1G title game after getting his knee banged up.

Again, this young man is a star on the football field.

Of course, playing Clemson is a much different beast than playing Wisconsin and Michigan. Despite being a Badgers guy, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are on a whole different level.

OSU needs Fields to ball out today. Luckily for them, he has all the tools necessary to get the job done.

Tune in at 8:00 EST on ESPN to watch it go down. You know I’ll be watching.