Clemson Beating Ohio State Gets 21.2 Million Viewers On ESPN

Clemson beating Ohio State in the college football playoff got some absurd TV ratings.

According to Bruce Feldman, the game between the Buckeyes and Tigers got 21.2 million viewers on ESPN late Saturday night. That made it the most-watched non-New Year’s Day semi-final game in the history of the sport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#OhioState vs. #Clemson drew 21.2 Million viewers, becoming the most-watched non-New Year’s Day College Football Playoff Semifinal. It was up 9% Year-Over-Year. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 29, 2019

Next time somebody tells you college football isn’t a huge deal, just show them the tweet above. The game got more than 21 million viewers!

That is simply an absurd number. Any football game that gets more than 10 million is considered solid. The Tigers beating OSU doubled that up, and then threw in some extra for the gravy on the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 29, 2019 at 11:23am PST

It’s also not hard to understand how the ratings were so big. Clemson vs. Ohio State was the most hyped game I can remember that wasn’t for the national title.

It’s all people talked about for weeks going into the playoff. LSU vs. Oklahoma was an afterthought. Everybody was focused on this one, and it didn’t disappoint.

The game also didn’t disappoint at all. It went right down to the wire, and ended on an interception from Justin Fields.

The millions of people who tuned in got the show we all hoped for as Clemson stole one away from the Buckeyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 28, 2019 at 9:35pm PST

You can also bet the national title game between LSU and Clemson will have ratings through the roof. Can’t wait!