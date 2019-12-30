Politics

Joe Biden Says He’d Consider Making A Republican His Running Mate

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-BIDEN

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter
Font Size:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that he’d consider making a Republican his running mate if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The Democratic presidential frontrunner did not name any Republicans he had in mind, according to CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson. (RELATED: Biden Confirms Son Hunter Will Join Him On The Campaign Trail)

Biden has made bipartisanship a pillar of his campaign, and has suggested that his candidacy could draw support from Republican donors and politicians. (RELATED: Don’t Buy Into The Hype About Republicans Losing Texas)

Nevertheless, some progressives expressed their outrage about Biden potentially adding a Republican to the Democratic ticket next fall.

“If u still support Biden after he said he would consider a Republican VP, I have no words…this is insanity,” left-wing author Tim Wise tweeted.

“Biden just said he’d consider having a Republican VP. So if heaven forbid something happened to him we’d be stuck with another Republican president,” progressive activist Ryan Knight said.

 

 