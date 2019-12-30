Joe Biden Says He’d Consider Making A Republican His Running Mate

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that he’d consider making a Republican his running mate if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The Democratic presidential frontrunner did not name any Republicans he had in mind, according to CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson. (RELATED: Biden Confirms Son Hunter Will Join Him On The Campaign Trail)

.@JoeBiden was asked if he would consider choosing a Republican running mate if he is nominee for a show-of-force unity ticket: “I would” Biden said but added he couldn’t think of anyone at the moment. — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 30, 2019

Biden has made bipartisanship a pillar of his campaign, and has suggested that his candidacy could draw support from Republican donors and politicians. (RELATED: Don’t Buy Into The Hype About Republicans Losing Texas)

Nevertheless, some progressives expressed their outrage about Biden potentially adding a Republican to the Democratic ticket next fall.

“If u still support Biden after he said he would consider a Republican VP, I have no words…this is insanity,” left-wing author Tim Wise tweeted.

If u still support Biden after he said he would consider a Republican VP, I have no words…this is insanity. It is based on ignorance about what motivates voters and why they voted for Trump. It was NOT for bipartisanship. They will not reward you for this Joe…retire now — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) December 30, 2019

“Biden just said he’d consider having a Republican VP. So if heaven forbid something happened to him we’d be stuck with another Republican president,” progressive activist Ryan Knight said.