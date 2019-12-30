Tiffany Trump Rocks Black Jacket And Jeans Comb During Snow Trip

Tiffany Trump truly rocked the snow bunny look when she stepped out in a great black jacket and jeans combo during a trip to the snow with her mom, Marla Maples.

In a picture shared Sunday on Instagram by Maples, the first daughter looked terrific as she posed for the snap wearing a puffy black jacket, black pants and black boots as she stood surrounded by snow.

Maples captioned the post, "Nature … snow … and my girl nothing better for me. #godscountry #dogsledding #dogsleddingadventure #meandmygirl photo cred @1marlapax."

And lucky for us, she shared a handful of pictures and clips from the pair's dog sledding trip.

She captioned one of the amazing posts tagged from Olney, Montana, “Love sharing a day in the wild with my girl Tiff and Jeff and his wonderful family who have been saving animals from the #animalshelter for over 40 yrs.”

The first daughter’s social media account is also quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various get togethers with family to her trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap she posted before Christmas showing her looking sensational in black tights, a black top and gold scarf.

