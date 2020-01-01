X-Ray Shows Airpod Swallowed By 7 Year Old Boy

A young Georgia boy produced a memorable x-ray after he accidentally swallowed an AirPod.

Kiara Stroud says her son accidentally swallowed an AirPod Monday, after receiving a pair of the wireless headphones for Christmas. The 7-year-old boy was then rushed to the hospital where doctors determined that the ingested device posed no danger to the child, and would eventually pass on its own, according to WSB-TV.

Stroud told WSB that the doctor who examined her son at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egelston was momentarily confused about what had happened, as she was unfamiliar with AirPods. However, the doctor was able to identify the ingested gadget with an x-ray.

Stroud also reports that her son doesn't want to be near his cellphone for the time being, as he fears it may connect to the AirPod while it remains in his stomach.

“He was like, ‘Mom. I don’t want my phone,'” Stroud told WSB. “Because he got a phone for Christmas as well, and he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be near my phone. I don’t want it to connect to my phone and start playing music.'”