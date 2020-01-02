Hustler Sends Christmas Card To Lawmakers Featuring Picture Of Donald Trump Being Shot

The pornographic publication Hustler sent GOP lawmakers a Christmas card featuring a cartoon depicting President Donald Trump being assassinated.

In the cartoon, the bleeding body of the president is lying in front of smiling onlookers dressed in holiday attire, one of whom is holding a smoking pistol. Inside, the shooter is depicted as saying, “I just shot Donald Trump on Fifth Avenue and no one arrested me.”

The card’s authenticity was verified by Politico reporter Melanie Zanona, who tweeted photos and a short quote from the outlet that, indeed, “the card was sent by HUSTLER and was our official holiday card for 2019.”

A number of GOP congressional offices have received the following Christmas card, per sources. I confirmed its authenticity with Hustler, which told me “the card was sent by HUSTLER and was our official holiday card for 2019.” pic.twitter.com/bRvkin0T8n — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 2, 2020



Republican Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson also tweeted a picture of the card, writing that his young staffer had opened it. Johnson called for a secret service investigation. (RELATED: Trump Jr., Others Lampoon Liberal Media As ‘Trump’s Benghazi’ Fails To Unfold)

Here’s all you need to know about the radical Left. A young staffer of mine opened this in a stack of holiday mail today. Just imagine if a conservative had distributed such a disgusting and hateful piece about a Democrat. I hope this will be investigated by the @secretservice pic.twitter.com/0q4FRQGdkY — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) January 2, 2020

Larry Flynt and Hustler took out a full-page advertisement in The Washington Post in October 2017, less than a year after the president assumed office, offering a $10 million reward for any information leading to the impeachment and removal of Trump.