Liberals Start 2020 The Way They Ended 2019 – By Being Crazy

On today’s Daily Daily Caller Podcast we get into how the left tried to spin the assault on the embassy in Baghdad in “Trump’s Benghazi. Also, an op-ed in USA Today worried that too many people in Texas had a gun in that church during the attack last Sunday rather than celebrating the lives saved by a “good guy with a gun.”

Listen to the show:

Liberals were desperate to paint the embassy attack in Baghdad as “Trump’s Benghazi,” only there are a few important differences that caused their attempt to blow up in their faces. First, no Americans died. Second, President Trump took swift action to protect American lives while Barack Obama did nothing. We get into all of it and highlight the differences.

An op-ed in USA Today fretted that while Jack Wilson, the man who took out the gunman who killed 2 in a Texas church Sunday, is a hero but that six other parishioners who also drew their guns are “terrifying” because we don’t know what might’ve happened had they fired. The liberal narrative was upset by Wilson’s heroism, so they’re trying to spin the story into something they can scare people about. We get into all of it.

