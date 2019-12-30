Washington Redskins Fire Team President Bruce Allen

The Washington Redskins have fired team president Bruce Allen.

Allen was shown the exit Monday morning after running the Redskins for several disappointing seasons.

Bruce Allen is out as Redskins team president, per source. He’s gone from the organization. It’s done. He’s gone. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 30, 2019

Redskins owner Dan Snyder statement that Bruce Allen officially out of organization. Done. Gone. pic.twitter.com/PsE3ipVkmE — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 30, 2019

The best word to describe Allen’s tenure running the Redskins is chaos. The team was utter chaos under his leadership. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not sure how much of that is his fault compared to owner Daniel Snyder’s, but it’s safe to say Allen’s tenure was abysmal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Redskins (@redskins) on Dec 29, 2019 at 4:40pm PST

The Redskins were never good, he oversaw the drafting of RGIII, essentially ran Kirk Cousins out of town and the team never won enough.

Again, that’s not to say it was all his fault, but he had to go. You simply can’t have a team consumed by chaos year after year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Luckily for Allen, I have no doubt he’ll be a hot commodity for teams looking for new executives. He won’t be unemployed for long.

Either way, the Redskins appear serious about making changes, and Allen’s departure is the latest sign of that fact.