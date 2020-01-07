Stampede Reportedly Breaks Out At Iranian Gen. Soleimani’s Funeral In Iran, Kills At Least 32 People

A stampede Tuesday has reportedly killed at least 32 people and injured 192 at the funeral for Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman, Iran,

Iranian media reported the tragedy, according to the Associated Press.

Iran state TV revises casualty figures for stampede at funeral for general slain by US to 32 killed and 190 injured. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2020

President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani, which occurred Jan. 3. As the leader of Iran’s Quds Force, Soleimani was believed to be planning new attacks on Americans serving in Iraq, according to a top U.S. official

At least 35 have been killed in a stampede at the funeral of terror leader Qasem Suleimani in his hometown of Kerman, Iran. His burial has been postponed as a result. Videos on state TV show mass numbers of Iranians screaming & crying to mourn his death. https://t.co/3LLPyB3k0i — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2020

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei openly wept Monday at Soleimani’s memorial service in Tehran. An Iranian Member of Parliament has reportedly called for an attack on the White House in response to the general’s death, calling the killing “a declaration of war.”

Millions of Iranians reportedly crammed the streets of the town while a decorated truck carried Soleimani’s body. (RELATED: Soleimani Was Planning ‘Imminent Attacks’ That Could Of Killed Hundreds Of Americans, Top US Official Says)

“Unfortunately, as a result of a stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions,” Pirhossein Koulivand, Iranian emergency medical services chief, told the news agency the “semi-official ISNA news agency,” according to the AP.

After the panic, hundreds of people were seen lying on the ground with emergency workers trying to revive the injured. Dozens of others have apparently been left for dead, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: Michael Moore Offers Personal Assistance To Iran To ‘Fix This Peacefully’)

During the Tehran funeral, people in the streets reportedly chanted "Death to America," with one poster reading: "It is our right to seek a harsh revenge," reinforcing words from Iranian leaders. Khamenei is also promising to enact revenge against the American "criminals" responsible for the death of Soleimani, following the storming of the American embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31 and thereafter.