Report: Iranian MP Urges Attack On White House

A Member of Parliament (MP) from Iran is reportedly threatening to bring the conflict between his country and America to U.S. soil — by attacking the White House.

With tensions mounting and threats of military intervention coming from both sides, MP Abolfazl Abutorabi was all for stepping up military action in a speech to the Iranian parliament, the Daily Mail reported Sunday, citing the Iranian Labour News Agency.

‘We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,’ Abutorabi is quoted as saying.

The politician called the American killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the late commander of Iran’s terrorist Quds Force, “a declaration of war,” and insisted a quick response from Iran was necessary because “if you hesitate you lose.” (RELATED: Iraq Votes To Expel US Troops As Soleimani Mourners Crowd Tehran Streets)

“When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head,” he said.

Abutorabi reportedly made the speech during an open session of parliament threat was made during an open session of parliament in Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei is also promising to enact revenge against the American “criminals” responsible for the death of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed on President Donald Trump’s orders. Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top White House officials have all said the terrorist leader was plotting more operations against U.S. forces stationed in Iraq following the storming of the American embassy in Baghdad last week. (RELATED: US-Led Forces Halt Fighting Against ISIS, Wait For Potential Retaliatory Action From Iran)