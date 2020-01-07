Nikki Haley: The Only Ones Mourning For Soleimani Are Democrats

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley ripped Democrats on Monday night for opposing President Donald Trump’s order to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Haley told Fox News host Sean Hannity that Democrats were the only people opposed to Soleimani’s killing. Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and is estimated to be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. (RELATED: Trump: We Took Action To Stop A War, Not Start One)

“You’re not hearing China. You’re not hearing Russia. The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership, and our Democrat presidential candidates,” Haley said.

Haley praised the Trump administration’s policy towards Iran, saying they caught the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism “flat-footed.”

Iran recently amped up their aggression against the U.S., killing an American contractor, and allegedly backing an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. (RELATED: Iraqis Celebrate In Streets, Praise Trump after Soleimani Death)

WATCH:

“What the president did left the Iranian regime completely flat-footed,” Haley said. “They did not see this coming. They thought they could continue to do their multiple strikes. ”

Haley also urged Americans to stand united against the Iranian threat.

“And I will tell you right now, partisan politics should stop when it comes to foreign policy,” she said. “This is about America united.”