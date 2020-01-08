Bret Baier Wonders If ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ Has Played A Role In Some Responses Made In Washington Amid Iran Situation

Fox News anchor Bret Baier wondered Wednesday if “Trump derangement syndrome” has played a role in some of the responses heard in Washington, D.C. amid the situation in Iran.

Baier spoke on “America’s Newsroom” following President Donald Trump’s public address at the White House. Trump’s address came after Iran launched missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq Tuesday evening.

“Now we saw what Iran did in response. We see what the U.S. is saying in response to that. And you wonder whether Trump derangement syndrome factors in to some of the responses you hear publicly here in Washington,” Baier said after Trump’s comments.

Trump announced that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon while he is president and threatened to impose new sanctions on the country. He also said there were no U.S. casualties from the Iran attacks.

“There is this sense that this president perhaps does not get credit when something goes right,” Baier also said. “Originally, as this all was happening, it was going to be World War III. ‘He started World War III and there’s no strategy here.'”

Baier noted that Trump’s comment about Iran not getting a nuclear weapon was “signifiant” and that the president “did draw that red line.”

“He did say, ‘If you kill an American, we are going to strike back and strike back hard.’ They did,” Baier said. (RELATED: ‘Pardon The Skepticism’: Tucker Carlson Wonders Why Everyone Is Suddenly Trusting The Deep State On Iran)

Iran’s missile attacks came in retaliation for America killing Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani Jan. 2. Trump offered Iran a chance for peace after its retaliation during Wednesday’s address to the nation.