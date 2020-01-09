Watch The Trailer For The New Netflix Documentary ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’

Netflix recently dropped the full trailer for “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” and it looks incredible.

The plot of the documentary, according to the streaming site’s YouTube description, is, “‪Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is a three-part documentary series examining what led to the murderous fall and shocking death of former NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For fans of football, this doc about the former Patriots star looks like it’s going to be required viewing. Watch the full trailer below.

This looks like it’s going to be required viewing for football fans, as well as people who love true crime stories. The story of Aaron Hernandez is unreal.

One moment, he’s on top of the football world. The next, he’s been convicted of murdering his friend. You couldn’t make this kind of stuff up in Hollywood.

I’m not sure there’s ever been an athlete who has ever fallen from grace like he did. He was a star for the Patriots, and it ended with a suicide.

Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tak2JAwXj5 — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2019

You can catch “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” on Netflix starting Jan 15. It looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

