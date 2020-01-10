Politics

Ann Coulter Mocks Trump: ‘He’s Built 0.2% Of The Wall!’

Conservative writer Ann Coulter mocked President Donald Trump on Friday, saying that he’s only built “0.2%” of the border wall with Mexico.

“Today’s BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Miles completed yesterday-Zero; Miles completed since Inauguration—2.5. NEXT UPDATE TOMORROW,” Coulter said.

She continued, “ANNOUNCED: A race along the new border wall: The Trump Border Wall 4k! Get your T-shirts now! … Be advised running the race could take up to 7 minutes.”

“Go Trump! He’s built 0.2% of the wall! ONLY 1,305 MILES TO GO!” Coulter concluded.

Coulter was a strong supporter of candidate Trump in 2015 and 2016, but she has been open about expressing her disappointment in the Trump administration.

The conservative author recently said that Trump “must go,” and in 2018, she called the Trump presidency a “joke.” (RELATED: Ann Coulter: Impeachment Is A Joke, But Trump Needs To Start Keeping His Promises)