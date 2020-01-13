DeMar DeRozan Throws Down Monster Dunk On Chris Boucher

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan threw down a monster dunk Sunday during a win over the Toronto Raptors.

DeRozan, who used to be the star of the Raptors, drove to the bucket, and that’s when things went terribly wrong for Toronto forward Chris Boucher. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Boucher decided to jump with the athletic guard, and it ended in humiliation. DeRozan sent him to the promised land with a monster slam.

Watch the play below.

DEMAR JUST ENDED CHRIS BOUCHER pic.twitter.com/QtT0WCR2Ex — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2020

I feel like a broken record at this point, but there’s seriously no situation where you should do what Boucher tried to do.

DeMar DeRozan is one of the most athletic players in the history of the NBA. If he gets off the ground, odds are high he’s going to successfully get to the rim.

That means if you jump with him you’re probably going to get annihilated. The video above is a perfect example of that point.

Either get the hell out of the way or tackle him. Never, and I mean absolutely never, jump with a man of that athletic ability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on Jan 12, 2020 at 6:34pm PST

Unfortunately, I’m sure this won’t be listened to, and I’ll be right back here writing something similar in a couple days.

People just don’t want to listen!