Democrats Are Forming A Circular Firing Squad

On today’s podcast we get into the inner-squad fighting among Democrats over campaign money, as AOC refuses to share what she’s raised with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). Also, Nancy Pelosi dodges questions about Iran but is reportedly preparing to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Democrats still have no strategy for what comes next, but they’re getting some really bad advice. And Elizabeth Warren says the “fate of the planet” hinges on the 2020 election.

Listen to the show:

DCCC Chairwoman Rep. Cheri Bustos can’t bring herself to say whether or not Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is good for Democrats or not, which is telling. AOC is refusing to share her massive campaign cash reserves with the DCCC, as is custom, preferring to choose which candidates she supports, possibly over incumbent Democrats. We get into the implications of this potential circular firing squad.

Nancy Pelosi couldn’t bring herself to express support for anti-regime protesters in the streets of Iran, because if they succeed it would be a victory for President Trump. We have the hilarious audio. Also, the Speaker is reportedly getting ready to send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate. It’s more proof that Democrats did not think this thing through at all and have no strategy for moving forward. We discuss it.

Politicians always say whatever election is upcoming is the “most important election of our lifetimes.” Elizabeth Warren is upping the game now, declaring the fate of the planet is at stake in 2020. We have the audio and get into why they do it.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, your source of the best organic CBD oil available. Check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive 10% off your entire order.