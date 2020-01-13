Global Box Office Hit A Record High In 2019, Made More Than $42 Billion

The global box office had a record year in 2019.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details:

Global box office revenue hit a record $42.5 billion in 2019, despite a mixed performance in North America, where combined ticket sales came in at $11.4 billion, a 4 percent decline from 2018’s historic $11.88 billion, according to Comscore. That was the sharpest domestic decline in five years as a number of franchise installments faltered.

Below is a live look at the studio executives around the world counting all their cash after the past year.

The craziest part is that there was a decline in America, and the global numbers still were at a record high. It goes to show the domestic box office is becoming less important. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I can’t get over that number. More than $42 billion! We’re talking about more money than some small countries have.

Do we think it’s safe to say people love movies? I think it is.

As I’ve said before, people shouldn’t panic at all just because the numbers were down in America. Streaming has become king, and the quality of content has never been higher.

Why are people going to rush out to the theater when they can get high quality content right at home?

The reality of the situation is that streaming isn’t just the future, but it’s taking over right now. Despite that, the numbers are still gaudy.

Shoutout to all the people who stacked up a ton of cash in 2019 making movies.