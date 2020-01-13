Tennessee Titans Beating The Baltimore Ravens Gets 25.26 Million Viewers On CBS

The Tennessee Titans beating the Baltimore Ravens 28-12 got some huge TV ratings late Saturday night.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the massive upset by the Titans was watched by a staggering 25.26 million viewers on CBS.

Well, it’s another weekend with NFL games, and we’ve got another weekend of gigantic TV ratings. More than 25 million people watched!

Sit back for a moment, and think about just how many people that is! It’s simply a monstrous number.

This was by far and away the better game Saturday. There’s nothing wrong with the Vikings or 49ers, but Lamar Jackson is the guy who has taken the league by storm.

Unfortunately for fans of Baltimore, Tennessee had no problem shutting him down in front of America. Jackson and the entire Ravens team struggled mightily to do anything.

Now, we’ve only got three games left this season. I can’t wait to see what happens down the stretch, and I have no doubt the numbers will be huge the rest of the way.