Allison Janney Says Co-Star Anna Faris Is Engaged

Allison Janey let a huge secret out of the bag that her co-star Anna Faris is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett and has been “for a long time.”

“I know she’s [Faris] been engaged for a long time,” the 60-year-old actress shared with US Weekly during the premiere of “Troop Zero” in Los Angeles, according to a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce They’re Separating: ‘We Tried Hard For A Long Time’)

“I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know,” she added. “So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.” (RELATED:Celebrate Anna Faris’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Janney continued, while explaining one day she “saw the ring” and that’s how she found out the news about her 43-year-old “Mom” co-star.

“I went into her [Faris] room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?'” “The West Wing” star revealed. “I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. ‘Oh, that’s it,’ and then, yeah, it was fun.”

Faris was previously married to “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt for nearly nine years before announcing via their social media accounts in August 2017 that the two were separating. They share a 7-year-old son, Jack. The pair were officially divorced in 2018.

Pratt has since married Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, at an intimate ceremony in June of last year.

Congratulations!