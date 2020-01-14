Former Wake Forest Quarterback Jamie Newman Transfers To Georgia

Jamie Newman will play quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020.

Newman decided to dip out from Wake Forest after a very successful year. He decided he wanted to play his final year of football somewhere else.

With all of the national-title hype, Newman’s decision to play for the Bulldogs kind of flew under the radar.

With Jake Fromm going pro, the Bulldogs will obviously look for any other option at quarterback. Newman provides immediate experience at the position.

Is he as good as Fromm? No. He’s not even close to being Jake Fromm, but he doesn’t need to be excellent in order for the Bulldogs to win a lot of games.

He just needs to be steady and not make mistakes. Newman also provides a lot more mobility than Fromm ever did during his time in Athens.

If he can show any kind of steady improvement under Kirby Smart, then Georgia fans are probably going to be in for a solid 2020.

The young man can play, and there’s no doubt about that. However, he’s also about to find out that playing the SEC West isn’t the ACC.

This isn’t Wake Forest anymore. It’s big boy football. We’ll have to see how he does!