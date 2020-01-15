Legendary Tight End Antonio Gates Retires From The NFL

Tight end Antonio Gates has called it a day in the NFL.

Gates officially retired from the NFL with a Monday announcement. The legendary tight end didn’t play this past season after spending his whole career with the Chargers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s officially hanging it up after 16 years catching footballs in the league and nearly $71 million in career earnings.

Antonio Gates calls it a career. GOAT, period. pic.twitter.com/epugVtD5ep — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 14, 2020

8x Pro Bowl TE and Chargers legend Antonio Gates announces retirement. pic.twitter.com/eVVds5Vt13 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2020

There’s no doubt at all that Gates will go down as one of the greatest players to ever put pads on. The man was a dominant force of nature on the field.

He went from being a basketball player to becoming one of the best tight ends in the history of football.

To say his career took an interesting path would be an understatement.

He had a hell of a run with the Chargers, and now it’s time for him to enjoy himself in retirement. I don’t think there’s any doubt at all that he’s earned it.

He was one of the most impressive athletes to ever play the game, and we might not see another guy like him for awhile.

Props to him on the incredible year!