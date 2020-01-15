Derrick Rose Fined $25,000 For Throwing A Pen Into The Stands

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose got fined an absurd amount of money over a pen.

The NBA announced late Tuesday afternoon that Rose got slammed with a $25,000 fine for throwing a pen into the stands during a Monday game against the Pelicans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Rose got fined $25,000 over a pen!

What a stupid fine. Is the NBA serious with this? He’s getting fined $25,000 over a pen? This is embarrassing for the league.

It’s straight up disgraceful. I’m not saying he shouldn’t be scolded, but losing $25,000 over a pen is downright absurd.

They’re treating Rose like he could have murdered somebody. Hell, for $25,000, somebody damn well better be in the hospital.

If not, then you shouldn’t be getting slammed with a fine of that size. It’s really that simple.

I’m honestly embarrassed for the integrity of the NBA, and I’m not even a big NBA guy. It’s not like I feel I have to defend the product.

It’s just that Rose getting fined the cost of a car is a horrendously stupid decision. Send him a strongly worded email.

That would have been more than enough.