Here’s Biden On Presidential War Powers: Then And Now

Former Vice President Joe Biden has shifted on his stances on presidential war powers over the years.

The 2020 presidential candidate once said on the Senate floor that he supported expanding the war powers of the president of the United States, but at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, Biden said differently.

