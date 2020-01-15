‘Stop Doing This To Women!’ Meghan McCain Rips Into Bernie Sanders Supporters Over Elizabeth Warren Spat

Meghan McCain fired back at Bernie Sanders supporters over what she said were sexist attacks on Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

McCain made the comments Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” following up on claims from Warren that Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told her that a woman “could not win” the presidency.

Joy Behar began the segment with praise for Sanders, noting that he had made a plea to his own supporters to stand behind the eventual Democratic nominee even if it was not him. (RELATED: Joy Behar Begs Bernie Bros To Fall In Line, Don’t ‘Be Self-Destructive’ If He Loses)

“Bernie Sanders did something good last night. We’ve been talking about how the Bernie brothers could stick with him,” Behar said.

“If any of the women on this stage or any of the men on this stage win the nomination, I hope that’s not the case, I hope it’s me, but if they do, I will do everything in my power to make sure that they are elected in order to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of our country,” Sanders said during Tuesday evening’s debate.

“But the problem with that is that after Warren wouldn’t shake hands with him which for me was the moment of the night because you’re supposed to be collegial at the end,” McCain argued. “Look, she’s not shaking hands because she’s over it. All the Bernie Bros are sending her snake emojis and the hashtag #WarrenIsASnake and it started trending. That’s the misogynistic Bernie Bros that came after me yesterday. Stop doing this to women. The fact that she didn’t shake his hand tells you everything you need to know about how she feels.” (RELATED: Meghan McCain Has To Ask Warren Three Times To Admit Soleimani Was A Terrorist)

Behar claimed that it wasn’t actually personal, blaming media coverage and politics rather than a personal beef between the two candidates. “They’re both similar in the way that they’re presenting themselves and their policies,” she explained. “One of them has to get knocked out, so that’s what this game is. It’s really media driven and driven by politics and it’s not personal.”