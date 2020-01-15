REPORT: Baylor Is Targeting Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente

Baylor is apparently taking a look at hiring Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente.

According to Pete Thamel, Fuente is a “leading candidate” to take over after Matt Rhule left for the NFL.

News: Baylor is targeting Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente as next coach and is planning an in person interview in next 24 hours, multiple sources tell @YahooSports. Fuente is considered leading candidate. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2020

This is an interesting potential hire. Fuente? Really? He hasn’t exactly blown people away with the Hokies. They’ve been okay, but they’ve never been excellent under his leadership. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He once only won 10 games while with the Hokies, and that was his first year. Are there no better options out there for Baylor?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on Jan 7, 2020 at 12:27pm PST

I’m sure Fuente would be fine, but he’s not going to set the world on fire down in Waco. He’s just not going to.

That’s the reality of the situation. The Bears are coming off of an incredible season. There has to be a better option on the table.

He has experience, but where is the success against the best teams in America? It’s just not there. I can’t find it, and I would be the one to know!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:47pm PST

Baylor might want to consider other avenues if they’re out there. This could be the definition of an underwhelming hire.