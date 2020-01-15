‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Crosses The $1 Billion Mark At The Box Office

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has pulled off an incredible accomplishment at the box office.

The latest film in the “Star Wars” saga has officially crossed the $1 billion mark globally, according to a Wednesday report from The Hollywood Reporter. (REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is A Solid Conclusion To An Epic Saga)

It’s currently at $481.3 million domestically, $519.7 million around the rest of the globe and the worldwide earnings are at $1.001 billion.

Well, there it is, folks. It wasn’t a matter of if the film would hit $1 billion. It was only a question of when it would get the job done.

It’s Wednesday, and the job has been accomplished. Below is a live look at all the executives at Disney.

It’s hard to fathom just how much money $1 billion truly is. Most movies couldn’t dream of ever hitting $100 million.

Hell, most don’t even sniff $50 million. Yet, since its December opening, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has been stacking up cash nonstop.

People clearly wanted to know how the journey would end after being set in motion decades ago.

Now, the question is where will the movie end up at the box office. I have no doubt “TROS” still has some runway left.