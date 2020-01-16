LaMelo Ball Will Sit Out The Rest Of The NBL Season With A Bone Bruise

Illawarra Hawks guard LaMelo Ball won’t play in the NBL for the rest of the season.

After suffering a bone bruise, the youngest Ball brother has decided to shut it down to prepare for the NBA draft, according to ESPN.

At this time, he’s widely believed to be one of the first players selected, and has a very real shot at the number one spot.

This is a smart decision from Ball. There’s no reason to put it playing over in Australia and New Zealand in the NBL.

He’s done more than enough to prove that he can be the real deal in the NBA. At this point, he should rest, heal and prepare for the NBA.

There’s millions of dollars waiting for him in the league. There’s nothing to be gained by pushing it in the NBL.

He should get back to the top of his game, and be 100% ready to dominate the NBA next season. His skills don’t come along often.

If he’s healthy, then he’ll be a top three pick. Again, there’s no point in pushing it. LaMelo is absolutely making the correct call to shut it down.