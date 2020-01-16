MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show Hit Record High With Lev Parnas Interview

MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” was the most-watched on cable television Wednesday and hit a record-high viewership number when host Rachel Maddow interviewed Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

The Parnas interview averaged 4.47 million viewers, which is the highest ever in Maddow’s 11-year show history. It was also the most-watched show on cable television Wednesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” beat out Fox News’ “Hannity,” which drew in 3.79 million viewers. MSNBC’s show also saw four times more viewers as CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” which aired during the same hour and drew in 1.06 million people.

Previously, Maddow’s show reached 4.13 million viewers in March 2017 when she spoke about part of President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return, according to the Hollywood Reporter. MSNBC also had 844,000 people tuning in for the key news demographic of 25-54 year olds.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” had a record high of 1.4 million for that demographic during the March 2017 segment. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow To Moderate Another Democratic Debate)

Parnas, who was indicted in October on illegal campaign finance charges, told Maddow that Trump was aware of Ukraine’s efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

The former Giuliani associate also said Trump knew about efforts to remove Marie Yovanovitch as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine at the behest of an unknown Ukrainian official.

Parnas pleaded not guilty to the October indictment, despite offering for months to give information to House Democrats to help impeach Trump.

The October indictment accuses Parnas and Igor Fruman, an associate, of making illegal campaign contributions to various Republican candidates and committees. It also states that the two worked together to oust Yovanovitch.