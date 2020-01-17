Lindsay Lohan Reveals Another Album Release Date

Musician Lindsay Lohan revealed another potential release date for her newest album.

The announcement came as an Instagram comment, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Fan account, worldoflindsaylohan, shared a photo of Lohan performing.

“Hope we get LL3 this year,” the fan account captioned the post.

Lohan reportedly commented on the photo and said, “End of Feb!”

The comment is the first public hint at the release of the album since she originally announced its release would happen in August. That clearly didn’t happen and fans are getting anxious. She did preview a sample of her new song “Xanax” back in August on Virgin Radio Dubai’s “The Kris Fade Show.”

I’m really pumped for more music from Lohan. (RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Set To Be A Judge On ‘The Masked Singer’)

She released her first album “Speak” in December of 2004. “Rumors” earned her a nomination for Best Pop Video at the 2005 MTV awards. We were given another album, “A Little More Personal (Raw),” just a year later.

I just remember watching movies like “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls” and being blessed with Lohan’s music through the soundtracks.

“Xanax” will be her first song released in 12 years and it is long overdue. Fans won’t have to wait much longer.