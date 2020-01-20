Wisconsin Offensive Lineman Cole Van Lanen Will Skip The NFL Draft, Will Return To The Badgers For His Senior Season

Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen will return to the Badgers for his senior season.

Van Lanen, who is one of the best linemen in the country, opted to return to school instead of chasing the NFL money, according to Evan Flood.

His presence immediately makes Wisconsin’s line one of the best in America.

#Badgers left tackle Cole Van Lanen staying for his senior season, he tells @Badger247 — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) January 18, 2020

This is huge news for the Wisconsin football team. We’ve already had a few pieces leave from this offense, and we need all the returning help we can get.

With Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus, and Tyler Biadasz leaving to play on Sundays in the NFL, the Badgers need to lean on somebody with a bunch of experience.

Cole Van Lanen gives us a veteran presence on the line, he’s one of the best players in America and he will be a solid pro.

He’s just taking a year to play a little more football with the guys. You can’t hate on that at all.

Our offense is coming along nicely for the 2020 campaign, and I can’t wait to see what the Badgers do on the field.

Go, Wisconsin, go!