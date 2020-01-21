Watch The Trailer For The New Netflix Movie ‘Horse Girl’

Netflix’s new movie “Horse Girl” looks downright bizarre.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “Sarah (Alison Brie), an awkward woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows, finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the trailer from the streaming service, this one is going to mess with our minds in a very big way. The main character is either dreaming, getting abducted by aliens, on drugs, or suffering a mental break.

No matter what is happening, it’s very strange. Give it a watch below.

Again, I don’t know what to really make of this movie trailer. It looks like something that I could be into, but it also looks like it might be a shade too far out there.

I’m all about my mind getting bent in a variety of different ways.

I also love when a little horror gets thrown into the bowl and mixed around. It looks like Netflix’s new movie “Horse Girl” will have all of that in spades.

At the very least, we should trust Netflix. This is the company that brought us “Ozark” and many other great shows and movies.

We’ll see how it turns out, but I’m split as of right now. You can catch it starting February 7!