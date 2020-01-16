Netflix Will Spend $17 Billion On Content In 2020

Netflix is going to drop an absurd amount of cash on content over the coming year.

BMO Capital Markets estimated that the streaming service will spend $17.3 billion on content in 2020, according to The Wrap. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Below is a live look at my reaction to this information.

They’re spending more than $17 billion! More than $17 billion on shows and movies! Netflix clearly isn’t out here to play games.

The streaming giant is here to green light everything that comes across its desk as fast as possible.

My only concern when I read numbers like these is that the quality might start declining when you’re pumping $17.3 billion into the system.

Right now, Netflix is making some absolute bangers. “Ozark” is one of the best shows on TV over the past few years, and it’s far from the only one.

Plus, they’re also making some great movies as well. “Highwaymen” and “Murder Mystery” were also both excellent.

Having said that, you can get the best writers, directors and actors in the game when you’re willing to write checks of this size.

We’ll see what happens, but this kind of financial commitment is a clear sign that Netflix wants to take things to the next level.

That’s good news for the consumers.